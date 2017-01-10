Crew SC's roster features nine past SuperDraft picks

Of Columbus Crew SC’s current 23-man roster, nine of those players were selected in the MLS SuperDraft to begin their professional careers. Over half (five) of them began their journey in Columbus, developing their abilities and striving to improve over time. With the SuperDraft transpiring this Friday in Los Angeles, we take a look at the guys in Black & Gold whose names were called by Columbus.

Duka’s return

Crew SC selected Dilly Duka eighth overall in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft in Philadelphia. The midfielder appeared in 45 matches with two goals and five assists in three seasons with Columbus. After spending a few years with Eastern Conference opponents, the Chicago Fire and Montreal Impact, Duka made his return to Columbus on June 20, 2016. He played 15 games for the Black & Gold (five starts) and tallied his first goal at MAPFRE Stadium in a 3-0 Crew SC win over his former Fire club on October 1. It’s good to have you back, Dilly.

Meram’s 2016 MVP-caliber season

The following year, Columbus selected a midfielder from Michigan 15th overall—Justin Meram. The left winger has been a game-changer for the Black & Gold, scoring 24 goals and tallying 26 assists—including five finishes and a career-high 13 assists last year. In fact, his career-best 2016 campaign earned him Barbasol MVP honors. The swift dribbler is preparing for his seventh season in Columbus, looking to make 2017 even sweeter.

Finlay fits #ForColumbus

Two smooth picks two years in a row. Crew SC drafted a winger for the opposite side from Creighton. A road-runner with an attacking mind—Ethan Finlay—was selected 10th overall in Kansas City, Missouri. He’s since spent five seasons with Columbus, contributing 29 goals and 29 assists. Finlay put away six goals, served nine helpers and was one of only two players on the Black & Gold to appear in all 34 regular-season matches in 2016 (Michael Parkhurst was the other). The MLS All-Star is closing in on that 30-30 status with the 2017 season on the horizon.

Saravia steps in

Columbus selected versatile Guatemalan midfielder/ defender, Rodrigo Saravia, in Baltimore last year as the 19th overall pick. The First-Round selection saw playing time in his rookie season making 10 appearances, including one start. He stepped in at central midfield for eight games and two at centerback. Saravia had an impressive resume at Florida Gulf Coast University and continued to earn senior call-ups to the Guatemala National Team in his first year with Columbus.

Hollingsworth scores in Open Cup

Crew SC’s fifth and final draft pick currently on the roster was selected in the Second Round last year. Marshall Hollingsworth impressed at Crew SC’s College Combine at MAPFRE Stadium ahead of his selection by the Black & Gold (41st overall). He played four seasons at Wheaton College, scoring 45 goals and adding 21 assists. Since joining the Black & Gold, he played in the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, starting and scoring his first professional goal against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 15. He also played 45 minutes against Veracruz in an international friendly on May 11.

Crew SC has two picks in the first round of the 2017 SuperDraft on Friday, January 13. Make sure to check for updates on our website and follow along on social as we’ll be covering the event live from Los Angeles, California.