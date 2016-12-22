Memorable Moments of 2016: Rock on the Range

With 2016 coming to a close, Columbus Crew SC is looking back on some of its most memorable moments of 2016. This year was full of moments that will be remembered forever.​

Rock On The Range — the largest and most-acclaimed rock festival in the United States — celebrated its 10th Anniversary May 20-22, 2016 at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus. The incredible lineup featured the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers, hard rock titans Disturbed (who have returned after a 4-year hiatus), and rock icon/filmmaker Rob Zombie topping a lineup that’s packed with rock royalty such as Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, Megadeth, At The Drive-In, Lamb Of God, Sixx A.M., Hellyeah, and Pennywise, along with the genre’s hottest developing artists.

With three days of music on three stages, sets from rock’s favorite comedians in the Rolling Rock Comedy Tent, The Music Experience, new art installations, and unique onsite activities, Rock On The Range sets the standard for American rock festivals.

2017

An unprecedented lineup has been announced for the 11th annual Rock On The Range, May 19-21 at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.

Rock legends Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn will each headline one night of America’s largest and most-acclaimed rock festival. Overall, Rock On The Range 2017 — fueled by Monster Energy — will feature over 50 bands performing on three stages, plus rock’s favorite comedians in the ROTR Rolling Rock Comedy Tent, The Music Experience, art installations, and unique onsite activities during the three-day weekend.

Rock On The Range 2017 presale and layaway tickets, as well as limited numbers of new Weekend Field VIP tickets and Premier (hotel and camping) Packages, are on sale now at www.RockOnTheRange.com.

The Rock On The Range music lineup includes: Metallica, Soundgarden, Korn, The Offspring, Volbeat, Primus, Bush, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Seether, Coheed & Cambria, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Taking Back Sunday, Thrice, Amon Amarth, Pierce The Veil, Sum 41, Skillet, Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames, Gojira, Biffy Clyro, Motionless In White, Nothing More, Beartooth, Starset, Every Time I Die, The Story So Far, Deafheaven, Zakk Sabbath, Rival Sons, The Amity Affliction, Attila, Norma Jean, Suicide Silence, Whitechapel, I Prevail, Turnstile, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Red Fang, Dorothy, Kyng, Radkey, As Lions, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Sylar, Fire From The Gods, Badflower, Wage War, Goodbye June, Cover Your Tracks, DED, Bleeker, Royal Republic, Mother Feather, Aeges and One Less Reason.

