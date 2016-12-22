MLS announces list of players eligible for Stage 2 of Re-Entry Draft

By Sam Stejskal, MLSsoccer.com Contributor

Stage 2 of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft is set for 3 pm ET on Thursday afternoon, with 38 players eligible to be selected by all 22 MLS teams.

Players who are out-of-contract or had their options declined and are at least 23 with a minimum of three years of MLS experience or are at least 25 with a minimum of four years of league experience are eligible for Re-Entry.

Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft is a lot like last week’s Stage 1, which saw three players – Dylan Remick, Patrick McLain and Bryan Meredith – picked. The big difference is in what happens following the draft. Players picked in Stage 1 of Re-Entry automatically have their contracts picked up and are immediately added to their new club’s roster.

Players picked in Stage 2 do not automatically have their options exercised. Instead, the drafting club is required to make a genuine contract offer to the selected player within seven days of selecting him. If an agreement can’t be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold that player’s MLS rights. Players who remain unselected after Stage 2 will be available to any MLS club on a first-come, first-served basis.

Players are allowed to opt out of the Re-Entry process up until the start of Thursday’s draft.

The Re-Entry Draft order is determined by the reverse order of the final 2016 standings, taking into account postseason performance. Chicago holds the first pick, while the two expansion clubs, Atlanta and Minnesota, will pick 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Stage 2 Re-Entry Draft eligible players

Player Previous Club Razvan Cocis Chicago Fire Eric Gehrig Chicago Fire Michael Stephens Chicago Fire Steve Clark Columbus Crew SC Chad Barson Columbus Crew SC Conor Doyle Colorado Rapids Christopher Korb D.C. United Andrew Dykstra D.C. United Alvaro Saborio D.C. United Norberto Paparatto FC Dallas Mauro Rosales FC Dallas Cristian Maidana Houston Dynamo Abdoulie Mansally Houston Dynamo Leonardo Da Silva LA Galaxy Kyle Bekker Montreal Impact Tony Taylor New York City FC Karl Ouimette New York Red Bulls Pedro Ribeiro Orlando City SC Leo Fernandes Philadelphia Chris Klute Portland Timbers Chris Konopka Portland Timbers Jermaine Taylor Portland Timbers Olmes Garcia Real Salt Lake John Stertzer Real Salt Lake Devon Sandoval Real Salt Lake Michael Farfan Seattle Sounders Damion Lowe Seattle Sounders Jimmy Ockford Seattle Sounders Mark Sherrod San Jose Earthquakes Sanna Nyassi San Jose Earthquakes Jordan Stewart San Jose Earthquakes Jon Kempin Sporting KC Josh Williams Toronto FC Daniel Lovitz Toronto FC Pedro Morales Vancouver Whitecaps Blas Perez Vancouver Whitecaps

2016 Re-Entry Draft Order