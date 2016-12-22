RESULTS: 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 2

2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft - Stage 2 Results

Four players were selected during Thursday's Stage 2 of the 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

ROUND 1

Club Pick 1 Chicago Fire Pass 2 Houston Dynamo Leonardo Da Silva 3 Columbus Crew SC Josh Williams 4 San Jose Earthquakes Olmes Garcia 5 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Pass 6 Orlando City SC Pass 7 New England Revolution Pass 8 Portland Timbers Pass 9 Philadelphia Union Pass 10 D.C. United Pass 11 Real Salt Lake Pass 12 Sporting Kansas City Andrew Dykstra 13 LA Galaxy Pass 14 New York City FC Pass 15 New York Red Bulls Pass 16 FC Dallas Pass 17 Montreal Impact Pass 18 Colorado Rapids Pass 19 Toronto FC Pass 20 Seattle Sounders FC Pass 21 Atlanta United Pass 22 Minnesota United FC Pass

ROUND 2