RESULTS: 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 2

2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft - Stage 2 Results
Four players were selected during Thursday's Stage 2 of the 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft.
ROUND 1
|Club
|Pick
|1
|Chicago Fire
|Pass
|2
|Houston Dynamo
|Leonardo Da Silva
|3
|Columbus Crew SC
|Josh Williams
|4
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Olmes Garcia
|5
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|Pass
|6
|Orlando City SC
|Pass
|7
|New England Revolution
|Pass
|8
|Portland Timbers
|Pass
|9
|Philadelphia Union
|Pass
|10
|D.C. United
|Pass
|11
|Real Salt Lake
|Pass
|12
|Sporting Kansas City
|Andrew Dykstra
|13
|LA Galaxy
|Pass
|14
|New York City FC
|Pass
|15
|New York Red Bulls
|Pass
|16
|FC Dallas
|Pass
|17
|Montreal Impact
|Pass
|18
|Colorado Rapids
|Pass
|19
|Toronto FC
|Pass
|20
|Seattle Sounders FC
|Pass
|21
|Atlanta United
|Pass
|22
|Minnesota United FC
|Pass
ROUND 2
|Club
|Pick
|1
|Houston Dynamo
|Pass
|2
|Columbus Crew SC
|Pass
|3
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Pass
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|Pass