re-entry draft mls graphic

RESULTS: 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 2

December 22, 20163:28PM EST

Four players were selected during Thursday's Stage 2 of the 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

ROUND 1

  Club Pick
1 Chicago Fire Pass
2 Houston Dynamo Leonardo Da Silva
3 Columbus Crew SC Josh Williams
4 San Jose Earthquakes Olmes Garcia
5 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Pass
6 Orlando City SC Pass
7 New England Revolution Pass
8 Portland Timbers Pass
9 Philadelphia Union Pass
10 D.C. United Pass
11 Real Salt Lake Pass
12 Sporting Kansas City Andrew Dykstra
13 LA Galaxy Pass
14 New York City FC Pass
15 New York Red Bulls Pass
16 FC Dallas Pass
17 Montreal Impact Pass
18 Colorado Rapids Pass
19 Toronto FC Pass
20 Seattle Sounders FC Pass
21 Atlanta United Pass
22 Minnesota United FC Pass

ROUND 2

  Club Pick
1 Houston Dynamo Pass
2 Columbus Crew SC Pass
3 San Jose Earthquakes Pass
4 Sporting Kansas City Pass