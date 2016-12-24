Memorable Moments of 2016: Special Olympics Unified Match

With 2016 coming to a close, Columbus Crew SC is looking back on some of its most memorable moments of 2016. This year was full of moments that will be remembered forever.​

Columbus Crew SC Special Olympics Ohio (SOOH) and D.C. United Special Olympics DC (SODC) Unified Soccer teams kicked off a special night at MAPFRE Stadium, with the visitors earning a 5-1 victory.

Special Olympics D.C. got the scoring started early when DC's Douglas Medrano found himself unmarked in front of the net for the team's first goal. Minutes later, SODC's Rickie Green would tally another goal taking the visiting team into halftime up 2-0.

Special Olympics Ohio pulled one back early in the second half with a goal by Olivia Dulay. The effort by Dulay gave Columbus Crew SC fans hope, but it was short lived.

Minutes later, SODC's Dennis Mendizibal put on a passing clinic that ended with a perfect pass to Rickie Green who notched his second goal of the match.

Special Olympics Ohio standout goalkeeper Marte Henderson kept Crew SC in the match but was no match for SODC's attack which included late second half goals by Kevin Guzman and Jonathan Ulloa to seal the result.

