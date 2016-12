With 2016 coming to a close, Columbus Crew SC is looking back on some of its most memorable moments of 2016. This year was full of moments that will be remembered forever.​

In conjunction with U.S. Soccer, MAPFRE Stadium announced that the United States Women's National Team is slated to hold an open training session at America's first soccer-specific stadium on Sept. 14. Open to both the media and the general public, the session took place one day before the USWNT hosted Thailand in an international friendly at MAPFRE Stadium.

MAPFRE Stadium has played host to seven United States Women's National Team matches all-time, with the Stars & Stripes holding a record of 4-1-1 at the venue, including a 3-0 victory by the USWNT over North Korea in the Group Stage of the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup. Winners of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, the USWNT last played at MAPFRE Stadium on October 30, 2013 in a friendly against New Zealand.