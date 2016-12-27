Memorable Moments of 2016: #CrewSC all around Ohio

With 2016 coming to a close, Columbus Crew SC is looking back on some of its most memorable moments of 2016. This year was full of moments that will be remembered forever.​

Cavs & Crew SC Collide in Columbus

Crew SC players Tony Tchani and Justin Meram gave a warm Black & Gold welcome to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Columbus in October. They presented Cavalier Mike Dunleavy with a personalized black Crew SC jersey, watched the team shoot-around from the floor and enjoyed the game versus the Washington Wizards at Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State. Meram also reunited with Columbus native and fellow University of Michigan Wolverine Trey Burke and presented him with a personalized For Columbus jersey.

Ethan Finlay's First Pitch in Cleveland

Crew SC midfielder Ethan Finlay threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Indians' game against the Reds in May. He swapped jerseys with Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes and added a soccer twist to his toss.

Wil Trapp's first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds

Crew SC midfielder Wil Trapp threw out the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds' game in August. He swapped jerseys with infielder Eugenio Suarez and even added a little soccer flair to his walk out to the mound.

