best of 2016 usavmex

Memorable Moments of 2016: #USAvMEX

December 28, 20168:20PM EST

With 2016 coming to a close, Columbus Crew SC is looking back on some of its most memorable moments of 2016. This year was full of moments that will be remembered forever.​

Columbus Crew SC and its majestic home, MAPFRE Stadium, have served as loyal companions to U.S. Soccer’s most prolific home game over the last 15 years. The marriage between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Columbus has seen its vows renewed every four years, with the World Cup Qualifying showdown against Mexico at MAPFRE Stadium – and it happened again on Nov. 11, 2016.

In the buildup to the match, Crew SC developed a digital headquarters for all things U.S. Soccer, #USAvMEX, MAPFRE Stadium and Columbus with the "Home of the Brave" page. Exclusive and original content was published daily, complete with videos and interviews, Facebook Live broadcasts, in-depth reporting and multimedia content. 

WATCH: Alexi Lalas on #USAvMEX

WATCH: John Strong on #USAvMEX

WATCH: Stu Holden on #USAvMEX

UNIVISION: The true origin of the U.S. & Mexico rivalry

WATCH: Michael Bradley from Wednesday's training

WATCH: Tim Howard from Wednesday's training

WATCH: Alex Stec and Neil Sika from USMNT training

WATCH: Matt Besler on #USAvMEX

WATCH: Josh Wolff on #USAvMEX

WATCH: Gregg Berhalter on #USAvMEX

WATCH: Jurgen Klinsmann on #USAvMEX

WATCH: Frankie Hejduk on #USAvMEX

WATCH: Pablo Mastroeni on #USAvMEX

WATCH: Chris Armas on #USAvMEX 

WATCH: Beasley, Onyewu look back at Dos A Cero 2005

READ: With U.S. Soccer in Columbus, Berhalter sees special connection

READ: Dos A Cero produces magic moments in Wolff's career

READ: Dos A Cero evokes memories for Crew SC Homegrown Players

READ: Crew SC produces perfect pitch for #DosACero614

U.S. Soccer: Gordon replaces Morris for USMNT

U.S. Soccer: Mobile Tickets required for #USAvMEX

U.S. Soccer: 26-man roster announced for #USAvMEX

READ: U.S. Soccer to announce roster, host live broadcasts on Facebook

READ: U.S. Soccer announces times, extensive broadcast schedule for #USAvMEX

READ: Mexico announces team to face USA in Columbus

U.S. Soccer: The History of #USAvMEX

U.S. Soccer: A Simple Guide to the Hex

READ: The History of Dos A Cero

U.S. Soccer: #USAvMEX's Rivalry Through the Years

READ: #DosACero614: Why MAPFRE Stadium?

READ: MAPFRE Stadium “A Special Place For U.S. Soccer”

As we head into 2017, make sure you're a part of every moment with a 2017 Season Ticket Membership