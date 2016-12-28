Memorable Moments of 2016: #USAvMEX

With 2016 coming to a close, Columbus Crew SC is looking back on some of its most memorable moments of 2016. This year was full of moments that will be remembered forever.​

Columbus Crew SC and its majestic home, MAPFRE Stadium, have served as loyal companions to U.S. Soccer’s most prolific home game over the last 15 years. The marriage between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Columbus has seen its vows renewed every four years, with the World Cup Qualifying showdown against Mexico at MAPFRE Stadium – and it happened again on Nov. 11, 2016.

In the buildup to the match, Crew SC developed a digital headquarters for all things U.S. Soccer, #USAvMEX, MAPFRE Stadium and Columbus with the "Home of the Brave" page. Exclusive and original content was published daily, complete with videos and interviews, Facebook Live broadcasts, in-depth reporting and multimedia content.

