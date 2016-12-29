Memorable Moments of 2016: Meram named MVP

With 2016 coming to a close, Columbus Crew SC is looking back on some of its most memorable moments of 2016. This year was full of moments that will be remembered forever.​

Crew SC six-year veteran Justin Meram notched career-highs in the 2016 season and has captured the club’s Barbasol Most Valuable Player honor. The midfielder is the Black & Gold’s longest tenured player and had a career-best season in a number of statistics.

Meram’s team-high 13 assists in 2016 more than doubled his next-best season of five assists in 2015. He also set career-highs in games played (33) and games started (31), making his 150th MLS and Crew SC appearance this season and his 100th career start as well.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Meram voted October's best in MLS

His 76 shots on the season also became a career-best for the Michigan-native. Columbus was undefeated when Meram scored this season with a 3-0-2 record. When the midfielder contributed an assist, the Black & Gold were 6-2-3.

According to MLSsoccer.com, Meram is "One of the more technically gifted players in MLS, Meram had the best year of his career in 2016, recording five goals and 13 assists – tied for third in the league – in 33 regular-season appearances. If Columbus are to return to the playoffs in 2017, the Iraq international will again have to play a big role."

The Black & Gold midfielder was named Crew SC's Barbasol MVP at the end of October for his 2016 season full of career-highs.

