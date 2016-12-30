Memorable Moments of 2016: Linden McKinley

With 2016 coming to a close, Columbus Crew SC is looking back on some of its most memorable moments of 2016. This year was full of moments that will be remembered forever.​

Linden McKinley High School and the Columbus Crew SC Foundation transformed the LMHS boys' soccer program, assisting the school in fielding a varsity team for the first time in 10 years.

To start their season, Crew SC presented students on the Linden McKinley High School boys soccer team with cleats ahead of their season. The equipment was collected prior to the July 23rd Crew SC match at MAPFRE stadium and was donated as part of the “Barson’s Boots” drive. As part of the program, soccer equipment is donated to youth across Central Ohio ensuring they have the proper gear to play.

