Get to know Crew SC Designated Player: Jonathan Mensah

Q: From what Harrison Afful and Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter have told you about Columbus’ style of play, how do you see yourself fitting in with this team?

Jonathan Mensah: I think I am going to fit in perfectly and adjust fast because I love that style of play.

Q: Playing in two World Cups and three Africa Cups of Nations with another one coming up, how does that experience on such a big stage help prepare you to come to Columbus and help this club be successful?

JM: It's helped me gain more experience; I have met very tough opponents who have taught me a lot about myself and that has helped me build my style of play, which will be a tremendous addition to the Columbus team.

Q: You’ve played for clubs in Russia, France, Spain and Ghana. How do the playing styles differ throughout these leagues and how has that helped you develop your game?

JM: All these leagues have different styles of play. The Spanish league is more of passing the ball a lot and waiting for the right moment. The French league is also very physical but tactically disciplined. The Russian league is more like the French league as well. And the Ghanaian league is very aggressive and the style of play is fast.

Q: How familiar are you with MLS and Columbus Crew SC?

JM: I do watch some MLS games and I enjoy watching it; especially watching my Ghanaian brothers that play in the league.

Q: With 51 caps for the Ghanaian National Team, you’ve played alongside defender Harrison Afful. What is your relationship like with him?

JM: He's like a brother to me and we've shared some great moments together as well.

Q: What do you think will be the biggest challenge for you in this next step of your career?

JM: I don't really think there would be any challenges because I believe in facing everything head on.

Q: What can supporters look forward to seeing from you on the field?

JM: They should expect a solid performance on every game day