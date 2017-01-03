Gregg Berhalter on acquiring Jonathan Mensah

“One of our offseason priorities was to sign a second Designated Player that has the ability to make an impact both on and off the field. With Jonathan's vast playing experience and strong character we believe he will fit into our club nicely. We are pleased that Jonathan chose Columbus as a place to continue his development. I want to thank Mr. Precourt for his support in making the transaction possible as we build a strong club for 2017 and beyond.”

- Crew SC Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter

Opening Match: Crew SC hosts Chicago Fire on March 4