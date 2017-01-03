Jonathan Mensah: Hello #CrewSC

Columbus Crew SC's second Designated Player, central defender Jonathan Mensah, sent this message to Black & Gold supporters from camp with the Ghana national team. Crew SC announced it has acquired 26-year-old Ghanaian international, who joins Crew SC as a Designated Player via a Discovery Signing. Mensah is a two-time FIFA World Cup veteran who has earned 51 caps for the Ghana National Team and he most recently plied his trade with Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia’s topflight, the Russian Football Premier League.

