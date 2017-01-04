Jonathan Mensah on Instagram

Get to know Crew SC’s newest signing and Designated Player Jonathan Mensah off the field by giving him a follow on social media!

Instagram: @jomens25

Twitter: @Jomens25

Jonathan hosts occasional social contests to give supporters a chance to win his gear. Keep an eye out for these!

He’s friends and teammates with Harrison Afful on the Ghanaian National Team, and now Crew SC. Looks like we’ll be seeing more photos of these two in Black & Gold kits soon.

Jonathan has a passion for giving back to the community as well. He has his own Foundation, which you can follow here: @jonathanmensahfoundation.

Sunday best. Jomen’s got style off the pitch!

Traveling with the Black Stars.

And like any good son, he loves his mama.