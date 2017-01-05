2017 MLS SuperDraft order

The rounds one and two of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas will be held in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13. Watch live on mlssoccer.com. Rounds three and four of the SuperDraft will be held at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 17 via a conference call.

Minnesota United will have the first overall pick per the results of Expansion Priority Draft held on October 16, 2016.

As of January 5, 2017:

Round 1

Held in Los Angeles on January 13

Round 2

Held in Los Angeles on January 13

Round 3

Held at 2:00 PM ET on January 17 (Conference Call)

Round 4

Held at 2:00 PM ET on January 17 (Conference Call)