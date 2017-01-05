2017 MLS SuperDraft order

The rounds one and two of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas will be held in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13. Watch live on mlssoccer.com. Rounds three and four of the SuperDraft will be held at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 17 via a conference call.
Minnesota United will have the first overall pick per the results of Expansion Priority Draft held on October 16, 2016.
As of January 5, 2017:
Round 1
Held in Los Angeles on January 13
- Minnesota
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Houston
- Columbus
- San Jose
- Vancouver
- Atlanta (from Orlando on 12/13/16)
- Columbus* (from New England)
- Columbus will receive New Englands's highest 2017 Round 1 pick to be determined 24 hours prior to the SuperDraft. (via a trade on 5/12/16)
- Portland
- Chicago (from Philadelphia on 8/3/16)
- D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC
- Colorado* (from LA Galaxy)
- Colorado will receive LA Galaxy's highest 2017 Round 1 pick to be determined 24 hours prior to the SuperDraft. (via a trade on 12/13/16)
- Seattle (from NYCFC on 1/23/15)
- NY Red Bulls
- FC Dallas
- Montreal
- New England (from Colorado on 3/4/16)
- Toronto FC
- Seattle
Round 2
Held in Los Angeles on January 13
- Minnesota
- Colorado (from Atlanta on 12/11/16)
- Chicago
- Toronto (from Houston)
- Toronto FC will receive Houston's highest 2017 Round 2 pick to be determined 24 hours prior to the SuperDraft. Should Houston receive additional 2017 Round 1 or Round 2 picks, those picks are encumbered by this trade. (via a trade on 3/2/16)
- Toronto (from Montreal (from Columbus))
- Montreal will receive Columbus' highest 2017 Round 2 pick to be determined 24 hours prior to the SuperDraft. (via a trade on 6/20/16)
- Toronto FC will receive Montreal's highest 2017 Round 2 pick to be determined 24 hours prior to the SuperDraft. (via a trade on 7/20/16)
- San Jose
- Vancouver
- Houston (from Orlando on 7/14/15)
- New England
- Portland
- Philadelphia
- D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake
- Houston (from Sporting KC on 1/7/16)
- FC Dallas (from LA Galaxy on 12/15/15)
- NYCFC
- NY Red Bulls
- FC Dallas
- Montreal
- Philadelphia (from Colorado on 12/11/15)
- Portland received a conditional 2017 Round 2 pick from Toronto FC. (via a trade on 12/18/15)
- D.C. United receive Portland's 2017 Round 2 pick. (via a trade on 12/12/16)
- D.C. United (from Portland (from Toronto FC))
- Seattle
Round 3
Held at 2:00 PM ET on January 17 (Conference Call)
- Colorado (from Minnesota on 12/11/2016)
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Real Salt Lake (from Houston on 2/18/16)
- Columbus
- San Jose
- Vancouver
- Toronto FC (from Orlando on 12/21/2015)
- If Joe Bendik starts in 75% of 2016 League Season games, then Toronto FC will receive Orlando City SC’s 2017 natural Round 3 pick instead of their natural Round 4 pick.
- FC Dallas (from New England on 3/4/16)
- NYCFC (from Portland on 8/2/16)
- Philadelphia
- Seattle (from D.C. United on 8/7/14)
- Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC
- FC Dallas (from LA Galaxy on 12/15/15)
- NYCFC
- NY Red Bulls
- FC Dallas
- Montreal
- Orlando ((from NY Red Bulls (from D.C. United (from Colorado)))
- D.C. United received Colorado's 2017 Round 3 pick. (via a trade on 2/9/16)
- If Luciano Acosta appears in 75% or more of the 2016 MLS Regular Season and Playoff matches, then NY Red Bulls will receive D.C. United’s highest Round 3 2017 SuperDraft Pick.
- Should NY Red Bulls receive D.C. United’s Round 3 pick instead of DC's Round 4 pick (per conditions listed above) then Orlando City SC will receive the Round 3 pick from NY Red Bulls per conditions of the trade for Aurelien Collin on 4/29/16
- Toronto FC
- Seattle
Round 4
Held at 2:00 PM ET on January 17 (Conference Call)
- Minnesota
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Houston
- Columbus
- San Jose
- Vancouver
- Orlando
- New England
- Portland
- Philadelphia
- D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake
- Portland (from Sporting KC)
- LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia (from NYCFC on 12/10/15)
- Toronto FC (from NY Red Bulls on 1/27/14)
- FC Dallas
- Montreal
- Colorado
- Toronto FC
- Seattle