Crew SC's Trapp called-up to USMNT January Camp

COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew SC today announced that Homegrown midfielder Wil Trapp has earned a senior call-up from the United States Men’s National Team and Head Coach Bruce Arena. Trapp is set to represent the Stars & Stripes at U.S. Soccer's annual January camp, which begins on January 10, 2017. This is the third United States Senior National Team call-up for Trapp.

The United States opens training camp at the National Training Center in Carson, California on January 10 ahead of a friendly against Serbia on January 29. The match takes place at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego and is the first of two friendlies for the Men’s National Team as it prepares for the next set of Final Round Qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Honduras (March 24) and Panama (March 28). Following the match against Serbia, the U.S. heads to Chattanooga to face off in a friendly against Jamaica at Finlay Stadium in Chattanooga on February 3. The match against Jamaica will mark the first time that the Men’s National Team plays in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This is Trapp’s third consecutive call-up for the United States National Team January Camp. In 2016, he earned his second cap for the Stars & Stripes with an appearance in a 1-0 victory over Canada on February 5. Trapp also participated in Olympic qualifying with the U.S. Under-23 squad, captaining the team against Colombia in both legs of the playoff for the 2016 Summer Olympics. He played 180 minutes over both matches. Trapp earned 15 caps with the United States under-20 National Team, helping the team qualify for the 2013 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. He won the U.S. Soccer 2013 Young Male Athlete of the Year Award.

Opening Match: Crew SC hosts Chicago Fire on March 4

Entering his fifth season with Crew SC, Trapp is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he made 30 appearances, and started 29 times. In four seasons, he has appeared in 93 matches, making 90 starts, scoring one goal, and making nine assists. According to Opta, Trapp was one of only two players to successfully complete over 1,600 passes (1,734) during the 2016 MLS regular season. Out of the 93 MLS players to attempt at least 1,000 passes during the same season, Trapp ranked second inpassing accuracy with a rate of 88.06%.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the 2017 MLS Preseason begins on Monday, January 23, 2017 after entrance physicals and testing. From there, the club departs to Sao Paulo, Brazil for its first preseason camp. Crew SC is slated to remain in Brazil through February 9 before returning to Columbus. The team will be in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 8 – February 12 for the second camp of preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup.