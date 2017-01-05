combine dl

Everything you need to know about the 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine

January 5, 201712:59PM EST
By Benjamin Baer | MLSsoccer.com Associate Editor

It’s the new year, and that means it’s time to start a new MLS season. Every year the league calendar kicks off with the adidas MLS Player Combine. This year the Combine will start on Jan. 8.

What is the MLS Combine? It's the event that gives each MLS team an up-close and personal look at the prospects that will be entering the 2016 SuperDraft, which is set to take place on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

Here are some more facts you should know about the combine.

Where is it?

The Combine will be held in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12.

Who will be participating?

A committee of MLS coaches and NCAA Division I coaches from every conference selected the 53 initial invitees, all of whom completed their college eligibility this season. On Jan. 4, 13 more players were added including five players who make up this year's Generation adidas class. Those players will be split up into four teams (Team Chaos, Team Control, Team Copa and Team Nemeziz) to compete over three matchdays..

Who else will be there?

In addition to the players, every MLS technical staff will have a presence in Southern California. This includes head coaches, assistant coaches, technical directors and general managers.

When will the players take the field?

The four teams will each play three games, with doubleheaders set for Jan. 8, 10 and 12. The games will be played at StubHub Center.

Can I watch the games?

Yes. All games will be streamed on MLSsoccer.com, you can find the links to each game below.

The schedule of games is below (all times PT):

Sunday, Jan. 8

Team Chaos vs. Team Control (1:15 pm) - STREAM
Team Copa vs. Team Nemeziz (3 pm) - STREAM

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Team Chaos vs. Team Copa (1:15 pm) - STREAM
Team Control vs. Team Nemeziz (3 pm) - STREAM

Thursday, Jan. 12

Team Copa vs. Team Control (10 am) - STREAM
Team Chaos vs. Team Nemeziz (11:30 am) - STREAM

Can fans attend the matches?

Yes. Fans may attend the games at the StubHub Center for free.

What else will the players be doing while there?

They will also be participating in interviews and physical testing. This is a chance for club decision-makers to get into each prospect’s head before the SuperDraft. The physical tests will occur on January 7, with all players set to do a 30-meter speed test, a vertical jump and 5-10-5 agility test.

What are some success stories from the Combine?

One clear example of the Combine helping a player's stock was before the 2014 SuperDraft, when a little-known player from the Colorado School of Mines shot up draft boards. Few people knew about Tesho Akindele prior to the Combine, but everyone knew about him after. Akindele was picked sixth overall by FC Dallas and went on to win the 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year award; he has also become a full Canadian international since joining MLS.

Another Combine success story: Joao Plata. The striker was largely unknown to MLS scouts from his time at LDU Quito, but the Ecuadorian attended the 2011 Combine and was selected in the third round of the 2011 SuperDraft. Plata spent two seasons with Toronto FC before joining Real Salt Lake in 2013. He had a breakout year in 2014, scoring 13 goals, which eventually led to a call-up to the Ecuadorian national team.

2017 Combine Invitees

Name School Pos. Hometown Citizen
Lalas Abubakar Dayton D Accra, Ghana GHA
Michael Amick UCLA D Sunnyvale, CA USA
Brandon Aubrey# Notre Dame D Plano, TX USA
Kwame Awuah UConn M Toronto, ON CAN
Nazeem Bartman South Florida F Cape Town, South Africa RSA
Kyle Bjornethun Seattle D Snohomish, WA USA
Brandt Bronico UNC-Charlotte M High Point, NC USA
Jalen Brown Xavier F Indianapolis, IN USA
Russell Cicerone SUNY-Buffalo M/F Bloomfield Hills, MI USA
Stefan Cleveland Louisville GK Dayton, OH USA
Suliman Dainkeh Maryland D Reston, VA USA
Abu Danladi* UCLA F Takoradi, Ghana GHA
Michael DeGraffenriedt Louisville D Baltimore, MD USA
Matej Dekovic UNC-Charlotte D Zagbreb, Croatia CRO
Guillermo Delgado Delaware F Tres Cantos, Spain ESP
Nick Depuy UC Santa Barbara F Irvine, CA USA
Francis de Vries Saint Francis (Penn.) D Christchurch, New Zealand NZL
Reagan Dunk Denver D Dallas, TX USA
Jack Elliott West Virginia D/M London, England UK
Marcus Epps USF M/F Jackson, MS USA
Wuilito Fernandes UMass-Lowell F/M Praia, Cape Verde CPV
Alec Ferrell Wake Forest GK Westlake, OH USA
David Goldsmith Butler F Bristol, England UK
Jorge Gomez Sanchez Temple F Talavera De La Reina, Spain ESP
Julian Gressel# Providence M Neustadt an der Aisch, Germany GER
Sam Hamilton Denver M Evergreen, CO USA
Niko Hansen New Mexico F Sacramento, CA USA
DEN
Jacori Hayes Wake Forest M Bowie, MD USA
Joe Holland Hofstra M London, England UK
Tucker Hume UNC-Chapel Hill F San Angelo, TX USA
Walker Hume UNC-Chapel Hill D San Angelo, TX USA
Daniel Johnson Louisville M Duluth, GA USA
Aaron Jones Clemson D Great Yarmouth, England UK
Eric Klenofsky Monmouth GK Lincoln Park, NJ USA
Austin Ledbetter SIU-Edwardsville D St. Charles, MO USA
Zeiko Lewis# Boston College M Pembroke, Bermuda BER
Iman Mafi Clemson M Grimstad, Norway NOR
Connor Maloney Penn State D Harrisburg, PA USA
Napo Matsoso Kentucky M Louisville, KY LES
Billy McConnell Indiana D Richboro, PA USA
Jake McGuire Tulsa GK Chino Hills, CA USA
Lindo Mfeka South Florida M/F Durban, South Africa RSA
Robert Moewes Duke GK Dortmund, Germany GER
Brian Nana-Sinkam Stanford D Lititz, PA USA
Chris Nanco Syracuse F Brampton, ON CAN
Jakob Nerwinski UConn D Lawrenceville, NJ USA
Chris Odoi-Atsem Maryland D Mitchellville, MD USA
Evan Panken Notre Dame M Edina, MN USA
Danilo Radjen Akron D Broadview Heights, OH USA
Adonijah Reid* ANB Futbol F Brampton, ON CAN
Jo Vetle Rimstad Radford D Harestua, Norway NOR
Miles Robinson* Syracuse D Arlington, MA USA
Robby Sagel Penn State D Las Vegas, NV USA
Eddie Sanchez Portland M/F Canby, OR USA
Auden Schilder Washington GK Bellingham, WA USA
Justin Schmidt Washington D Albuquerque, NM USA
Shamit Shome* FC Edmonton M Edmonton, AB CAN
Colton Storm UNC-Chapel Hill D Mechanicsburg, PA USA
Christian Thierjung California F Dove Canyon, CA USA
Tanner Thompson Indiana M Loomis, CA USA
Felix Vobejda UCLA M/D Bielefeld, Germany GER
Chris Wehan New Mexico M Laguna Niguel, CA USA
Andrew Wheeler Omiunu Harvard M Bellingham, MA USA
Jordan Wilson Kentucky D Auchterarder, Scotland UK
Brian Wright# Vermont F Ajax, ON CAN
Jackson Yueill* UCLA M Bloomington, MN USA

* - Generation adidas signee
# - Signed seniors