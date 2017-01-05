Josh Williams returns to Crew SC

Columbus Crew SC announced that the club has signed seven-year Major League Soccer veteran defender and former player Josh Williams after selecting him in Stage Two of the 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft. By re-joining Crew SC, Williams becomes one of seven Black & Gold players on the current roster that have made more than 100 regular-season appearances in MLS.

The defender returns to Columbus for his second stint with Crew SC after he was originally signed by the club in September 15, 2010. Williams wore the colors of the Black & Gold during his first five seasons from 2010-2014, going on to make 76 regular season appearances (68 starts), scoring four goals and providing four assists during his time in Ohio. He was a member of the team during Gregg Berhalter’s first season as Crew SC’s Sporting Director and Head Coach, making 13 starts during the 2014 regular-season, a season in which he also provided one assist.