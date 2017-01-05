MLS announces 2017 Generation adidas class and senior signings

Major League Soccer on Wednesday announced the 2017 Generation adidas class that will be available for selection in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft next Friday, Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

In addition to those five underclassmen, the league also announced the signings of four college seniors ahead of the SuperDraft, as well as the latest players to receive invites to the 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine.

The five players who will make up the 2017 GA class include the first two Generation adidas Canada signings, part of a new initiative with the Canadian Soccer Association:

FW Abu Danladi (UCLA; career high 7 goals in 11 games in 2016)

(UCLA; career high 7 goals in 11 games in 2016) MF Jackson Yueill (UCLA & US youth int'l; led Pac-12 with 11 assists in 2016)

DF Miles Robinson (Syracuse & US youth int'l; ACC Defensive Player of Year in 2016)

(Syracuse & US youth int'l; ACC Defensive Player of Year in 2016) MF Shamit Shome * (FC Edmonton & Canada U-20 int'l; 26 appearances in NASL in 2016)

* (FC Edmonton & Canada U-20 int'l; 26 appearances in NASL in 2016) FW Adonijah Reid* (ANB Futbol; made Canada youth national team debut as 14 yr old)

* - GA Canada signings

Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas which sees a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players signed by MLS to Generation adidas contracts and made available in the SuperDraft. Generation adidas players do not count against an MLS team’s salary budget.

Beginning this year, the Generation adidas program is mirrored in Canada as MLS and the Canadian Soccer Association work together to identify top Canadian talent and sign them to GA contracts, with the signed players made available to all MLS clubs through the SuperDraft.

MLS also announced on Wednesday that it has signed four college seniors ahead of the SuperDraft:

DF Brandon Aubrey (Notre Dame)

(Notre Dame) MF Julian Gressel (Providence)

(Providence) MF Zeiko Lewis (Boston College)

(Boston College) FW Brian Wright (Vermont)

MLS had previously announced in 2016 that it had signed former Duke underclassmen Jeremy Ebobisse to a pro deal.

Additionally, eight more college seniors have been extended invites to the adidas MLS Player Combine which starts on Jan. 8 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.: