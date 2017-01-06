Crew SC promotes Nico Estevez to First Team Assistant Coach

COLUMBUS — Columbus Crew SC today announced that it has promoted Crew SC Academy’s Director of Methodology Nico Estevez (pronounced: KNEE-co es-TE-vez) to the position of Assistant Coach on Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter’s First Team technical staff.

A replacement for Estevez’s previous position with Crew SC Academy will be identified at a later date. Estevez, who holds a UEFA Pro License, fills the Assistant Coach position vacated by Sixten Bostrom and Estevez begins his new role effective immediately.

Estevez, 36, spent eight years in Spain with La Liga club Valencia CF in its Academy and Department of Methodology, which included an assignment as Interim Head Coach of its first team in Spain’s First Division. As Interim Head Coach, he oversaw a league (La Liga) match against Real Madrid and a Copa del Rey match – Spain’s Domestic Cup – against Gimnastic de Tarragona. Estevez joined Valencia CF in July of 2004, first working with the youth teams and later spending two seasons as head coach of Huracan Valencia CF in Spain’s Segunda Division B – the third highest level in Spanish soccer – from 2011 to 2013. During his two seasons in charge, he helped the team qualify for promotion playoffs on each occasion. In July of 2013, Estevez was appointed Head Coach of Valencia CF Mestalla of Spain’s Segunda Division B. On October 21, 2013, the Comite de Entrenadores de la Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol (“Royal Spanish Football Federation’s Coaches’ Committee”) awarded him a Ramon Cobo award in recognition for his work.

“We are pleased to promote Nico to an Assistant Coach with the First Team,” Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. “Nico came to Crew SC with vast international experience that included working and coaching at the highest levels of the sport. His deep understanding of the game and our system as well as his dedication to this club have made him a great fit in his time with Crew SC. We believe he will transition nicely into his new role and we look forward to working with him on the First Team.”

Prior to his time with Valencia CF, Estevez worked with CF San Jose, a youth soccer academy in Valencia, Spain. He originally worked as a youth team Head Coach upon his arrival on July of 1999, overseeing the Under-12, U-14, U-15, U-16, and U-18 sides during his time there. In July of 2003, he was made Technical Director. Estevez also served as CF San Jose’s Director of Methodology from 2010-2011.

Estevez joins Berhalter’s First Team technical staff after having most recently worked in Crew SC Academy as Director of Methodology from 2015-2016. In his Academy role, he was responsible for developing and implementing the training curriculum for all Academy teams, while reinforcing principles of play consistent with the philosophy of the First Team throughout each level. Estevez also oversaw the individual player development plan for each player.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the 2017 MLS Preseason begins on Monday, January 23, 2017 after entrance physicals and testing. From there, the club departs to Sao Paulo, Brazil for its first preseason camp. Crew SC is slated to remain in Brazil through February 9 before returning to Columbus. The team will be in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 8 – February 12 for the second camp of preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup.