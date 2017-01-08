LIVE: Team Chaos vs. Team Control | adidas MLS Combine 2017

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held at the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12.
Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).
Team Chaos vs. Team Control (1:15 pm PT / 4:15 pm ET)
|Team Chaos (orange)
|Aubrey, Brandon
|D
|Notre Dame
|Bjornethun, Kyle
|D
|Seattle Univ
|DeGraffenriedt, Michael
|D
|Univ of Louisville
|Depuy , Nick
|F
|UC Santa Barbara
|DeVries, Francis
|D
|Saint Francis Univ
|Gomez Sanchez, Jorge
|F
|Temple Univ
|Kutler, Ethan
|F
|Colgate
|McConnell, Billy
|D
|Indiana
|Moewes, Robert
|GK
|Duke
|Nanco, Chris
|F
|Syracuse
|Panken, Evan
|M
|Notre Dame
|Regis, Nathan
|F
|Pfeiffer
|Sagel, Robby
|D
|Penn State
|Sanchez, Eddie
|M/F
|Univ of Portland
|Shome, Shamit
|M
|Generation adidas
|Storm, Colton
|D
|UNC
|Thompson, Tanner
|MF
|Indiana
|Wehan, Chris
|MF
|New Mexico
|Coach: Pete Fewing
|Team Control (white)
|Brown, Jalen
|M/F
|Xavier
|Delgado, Guillermo
|F
|Delaware
|Fernandes, Wuilito
|F
|U.Mass-Lowell
|Gressel , Julian
|D/M
|Providence College
|Johnson, Daniel
|M
|Univ of Louisville
|Klenofsky, Eric
|GK
|Monmouth
|Ledbetter, Austin
|D
|SIUe
|Lewis, Zeiko
|M
|Boston College
|Matsoso, Napo
|M
|Kentucky
|Nerwinski, Jakob
|D
|UConn
|Odoi-Atsem, Chris
|D
|Maryland
|Radjen, Danilo
|D
|Univ of Akron
|Schmidt, Justin
|D
|Washington
|Thierjung, Christian
|F
|California
|Wheeler-Omiunu, Andrew
|M/D
|Harvard
|Wilson, Jordan
|D
|Kentucky
|Wingate, Chris
|M
|New Hampshire
|Yeuill, Jackson
|M
|UCLA / Generation adidas
|Coach: Kevin Anderson