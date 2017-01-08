combine dl

LIVE: Team Chaos vs. Team Control | adidas MLS Combine 2017

January 8, 201711:11AM EST

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held at the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12.

Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Chaos vs. Team Control (1:15 pm PT / 4:15 pm ET)

Team Chaos (orange)
Aubrey, Brandon D Notre Dame
Bjornethun, Kyle D Seattle Univ
DeGraffenriedt, Michael D Univ of Louisville
Depuy , Nick  F UC Santa Barbara 
DeVries, Francis D Saint Francis Univ
Gomez Sanchez, Jorge F Temple Univ
Kutler, Ethan F Colgate
McConnell, Billy D Indiana
Moewes, Robert GK Duke
Nanco, Chris F Syracuse
Panken, Evan M Notre Dame
Regis, Nathan F Pfeiffer 
Sagel, Robby D Penn State
Sanchez, Eddie M/F Univ of Portland
Shome, Shamit M Generation adidas
Storm, Colton D UNC
Thompson, Tanner  MF Indiana
Wehan, Chris MF New Mexico
Coach: Pete Fewing
Team Control (white)
Brown, Jalen M/F Xavier
Delgado, Guillermo F Delaware
Fernandes, Wuilito F U.Mass-Lowell
Gressel , Julian  D/M Providence College 
Johnson, Daniel M Univ of Louisville
Klenofsky, Eric GK Monmouth
Ledbetter, Austin D SIUe
Lewis, Zeiko M Boston College 
Matsoso, Napo M Kentucky
Nerwinski, Jakob D UConn
Odoi-Atsem, Chris D Maryland
Radjen, Danilo D Univ of Akron
Schmidt, Justin D Washington
Thierjung, Christian F California
Wheeler-Omiunu, Andrew M/D Harvard
Wilson, Jordan D Kentucky
Wingate, Chris M New Hampshire 
Yeuill, Jackson M UCLA / Generation adidas
Coach: Kevin Anderson

 

