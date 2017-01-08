LIVE: Team Chaos vs. Team Control | adidas MLS Combine 2017

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held at the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12.

Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Chaos vs. Team Control (1:15 pm PT / 4:15 pm ET)

Team Chaos (orange) Aubrey, Brandon D Notre Dame Bjornethun, Kyle D Seattle Univ DeGraffenriedt, Michael D Univ of Louisville Depuy , Nick F UC Santa Barbara DeVries, Francis D Saint Francis Univ Gomez Sanchez, Jorge F Temple Univ Kutler, Ethan F Colgate McConnell, Billy D Indiana Moewes, Robert GK Duke Nanco, Chris F Syracuse Panken, Evan M Notre Dame Regis, Nathan F Pfeiffer Sagel, Robby D Penn State Sanchez, Eddie M/F Univ of Portland Shome, Shamit M Generation adidas Storm, Colton D UNC Thompson, Tanner MF Indiana Wehan, Chris MF New Mexico Coach: Pete Fewing