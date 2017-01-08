LIVE: Team Copa vs. Team Tango | adidas MLS Combine 2017

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Copa vs. Team Tango (3 pm PT / 6 pm ET)

Team Copa (blue) Abubakar, Lalas D University of Dayton Awuah, Kwame M UConn Bartman, Nazeem F USF Cicerone, Russell M/F SUNY-Buffalo Dainkeh, Suliman D Maryland Ebobisse, Jeremy F Duke / Generation adidas Epps, Marcus M USF Hayes, Jacori M Wake Forest Jones, Aaron D Clemson Mafi, Iman D Clemson Maloney, Connor D Penn State McGuire, Jake GK Univ. of Tulsa Mfeka, Lindo M/F USF Reid, Adonijah F Generation adidas Rimstad, Jo Vetle D Radford Wright, Brian F Univ of Vermont Coach: Bo Oshoniyi