LIVE: Team Copa vs. Team Tango | adidas MLS Combine 2017

January 8, 20172:43PM EST

 

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).

Team Copa vs. Team Tango (3 pm PT / 6 pm ET)

Team Copa (blue)
Abubakar, Lalas D University of Dayton
Awuah, Kwame M UConn
Bartman, Nazeem F USF
Cicerone, Russell M/F SUNY-Buffalo
Dainkeh, Suliman D Maryland
Ebobisse, Jeremy F Duke / Generation adidas
Epps, Marcus M USF
Hayes, Jacori M Wake Forest
Jones, Aaron D Clemson
Mafi, Iman D Clemson
Maloney, Connor D Penn State
McGuire, Jake GK Univ. of Tulsa
Mfeka, Lindo M/F USF
Reid, Adonijah F Generation adidas
Rimstad, Jo Vetle D Radford
Wright, Brian  F Univ of Vermont
Coach: Bo Oshoniyi
Team Tango (red)
Amick, Michael D UCLA (INJURY)
Bronico, Brandt M Charlotte
Cleveland, Stefan GK Univ of Louisville
Danladi, Abu F UCLA / Generation adidas
Dekovic, Matej D Charlotte
Dunk, Reagan D Denver
Elliott, Jack D/M West Virginia Univ
Ferrell, Alexander GK  Wake Forest (INJURY)
Goldsmith , David  F Butler
Hamilton, Sam M Denver
Hansen, Niko F New Mexico
Holland, Joe M Hofstra
Hume, Walker D UNC
Hume, Tucker F UNC
Nana-Sinkam, Brian D Stanford
Robinson, Miles D Syracuse / Generation adidas
Vobejda, Felix D/M UCLA
Coach: Jamie Franks