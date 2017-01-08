LIVE: Team Copa vs. Team Tango | adidas MLS Combine 2017

The adidas MLS Player Combine will be held in a the StubHub Center in Carson, California from Jan. 8-12. Fans can attend the matches for FREE. Players will be split up into four teams to compete over three matchdays (List of all players).
Team Copa vs. Team Tango (3 pm PT / 6 pm ET)
|Team Copa (blue)
|Abubakar, Lalas
|D
|University of Dayton
|Awuah, Kwame
|M
|UConn
|Bartman, Nazeem
|F
|USF
|Cicerone, Russell
|M/F
|SUNY-Buffalo
|Dainkeh, Suliman
|D
|Maryland
|Ebobisse, Jeremy
|F
|Duke / Generation adidas
|Epps, Marcus
|M
|USF
|Hayes, Jacori
|M
|Wake Forest
|Jones, Aaron
|D
|Clemson
|Mafi, Iman
|D
|Clemson
|Maloney, Connor
|D
|Penn State
|McGuire, Jake
|GK
|Univ. of Tulsa
|Mfeka, Lindo
|M/F
|USF
|Reid, Adonijah
|F
|Generation adidas
|Rimstad, Jo Vetle
|D
|Radford
|Wright, Brian
|F
|Univ of Vermont
|Coach: Bo Oshoniyi
|Team Tango (red)
|Amick, Michael
|D
|UCLA (INJURY)
|Bronico, Brandt
|M
|Charlotte
|Cleveland, Stefan
|GK
|Univ of Louisville
|Danladi, Abu
|F
|UCLA / Generation adidas
|Dekovic, Matej
|D
|Charlotte
|Dunk, Reagan
|D
|Denver
|Elliott, Jack
|D/M
|West Virginia Univ
|Ferrell, Alexander
|GK
|Wake Forest (INJURY)
|Goldsmith , David
|F
|Butler
|Hamilton, Sam
|M
|Denver
|Hansen, Niko
|F
|New Mexico
|Holland, Joe
|M
|Hofstra
|Hume, Walker
|D
|UNC
|Hume, Tucker
|F
|UNC
|Nana-Sinkam, Brian
|D
|Stanford
|Robinson, Miles
|D
|Syracuse / Generation adidas
|Vobejda, Felix
|D/M
|UCLA
|Coach: Jamie Franks