2017 Mock Draft: MLSsoccer.com

Ebobisse actually left Duke after the 2015 season, and then spent the second half of this past year playing in the USL for the Charleston Battery while occasionally jetting away with the US U-20s and banging home goals (eight in nine games). He's a true target forward, and has drawn comparisons to Cyle Larin from guys who've played against both players.

It feels very much like Ebobisse is a lock to go No. 1. MNUFC aren't talking, but I will be shocked if any other name is called here, or if they move the pick.