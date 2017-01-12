Dive into Crew SC's 2017 regular-season schedule

Have you updated your calendar yet? Scribbled all over your fresh 2017 planner with Black & Gold? Hop to it!

The 2017 MLS regular-season schedule is here and all 34 Crew SC matches seek your support in the League’s 22nd season.

For the first time since 2010, Columbus is kicking off the season on home turf. Crew SC hosts rival Chicago Fire on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. Get your tickets for Opening Match presented by MAPFRE Insurance. It’s the first of three meetings with the Fire as the two teams reconvene in Bridgeview on April 8 and again in Columbus in mid-August.

Following Opening Match, the Black & Gold hit the road for a pair of matches in Houston and D.C., before returning home to host Portland and Orlando. The contest against the Lions on Saturday, April 1 kicks off a stretch of 10 straight Eastern Conference games, including two versus Toronto — both in Columbus (April 15 and May 10). That last one is on a Wednesday, closes the early stretch of intra-conference play and is the final time Crew SC will face the 2016 MLS Cup finalists in regular-season play.

Columbus plays New England twice in that timespan as well, plus both New York-named teams. With that many points on the table early, the stakes are higher for Columbus to start the year strong.

Break the streak with Seattle coming to town on Wednesday, May 31. With the returning MLS Cup champions coming to town, secure your seat at MAPFRE Stadium early. A quick weekend trip out to the Rockies to face the Rapids, then following the FIFA window, Crew SC takes on Atlanta United for the first time in the regular season on Saturday, June 17. The two teams meet again right after Columbus faces Montreal in the middle.

Want to see Atlanta for the first time in Columbus? Saturday, July 1. I can assure you that will be a sensational summer event in the 614. Get your tickets now.

Back-to-back firsts are on the table as Crew SC then travels to take on Minnesota United FC on the Fourth of July. Hopefully they’re planning fireworks.

Following the MLS break for the Gold Cup, 14 matches remain for Columbus in the regular-season and half are at home. Crew SC hosts Philly on July 22 at MAPFRE Stadium, then turn around to face the Union at Talen Energy Stadium on the 26th.

Four of the next five are against Western Conference opponents (Real Salt Lake, San Jose, LA Galaxy and FC Dallas), with those last two at home. Make sure you’re in town that week! The stars of the LA Galaxy will try to shine on August 23 before Dallas brings its speed on the 26th.

Bonus! Crew SC hosts a third straight match on Sunday, September 10, versus Sporting Kansas City on ESPN. Let’s fill MAPFRE Stadium and show the nation who has the best supporters in MLS.

One more game out West in Vancouver, then Columbus closes out the season with four straight Eastern Conference matches — New York Red Bulls, D.C. United, Orlando City SC and New York City FC. The first two are at home and are the FINAL matches of the regular season at MAPFRE Stadium, so you cannot miss them!

One Sunday and two Saturdays in September. We will see you there.

Secure your tickets early and let’s make it a great 2017 season!