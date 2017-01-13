Crew SC's Zach Crusse honored at 2016 Club and Executive Awards

LOS ANGELES – Major League Soccer today announced the winners of year-end awards that recognize individuals and clubs for outstanding contributions off the playing field.
The club and executive award winners are highlighted by Colorado Rapids President Tim Hinchey being recognized as the Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. 2016 MLS Cup finalists Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC led all clubs with three total awards.
2016 MLS Club and Executive Award Winners:
- Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year – Tim Hinchey, Colorado Rapids
- Ticket Sales Executive of the Year – Gregg Allen, Sporting Kansas City
- Corporate Partnerships Executive of the Year – Rob Parker, Orlando City SC
- Marketing Executive of the Year – Joseph Stetson, New York Red Bulls
- Ticket Sales Team of the Year – Toronto FC
- Corporate Partnerships Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC
- Marketing Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC
- Public Relations Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC
- Partnership Marketing Activation of the Year – New England Revolution – Mountain Dew
- Ticketing Sales Impact Award presented by the National Sales Center powered by SeatGeek – Toronto FC (Sales Fantasy Day)
- Club Retailer of the Year – Sporting Kansas City
- Marisa Colaiano Community Relations Department of the Year presented by MLS WORKS – New York City FC
- Digital Team of the Year – LA Galaxy
- Social Media Activation of the Year – Orlando City SC (#OrlandoUnited)
- Digital Content Experience of the Year – Colorado Rapids (Tim Howard: The Journey Home)
- Security Staff of the Year – Portland Timbers
- Operations Staff of the Year – New England Revolution
- Supporter Management Team of the Year – New York City FC
- Team Administrator of the Year presented by Sportscorp Travel – Zach Crusse, Columbus Crew SC
- Athletic Training Staff of the Year presented by Mueller Sports Medicine – Toronto FC
- Equipment Manager of the Year – Fernando Ruiz and Sean Ruiz, New York Red Bulls