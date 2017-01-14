Fast Facts: Lalas Abubakar

- Abubakar (pronounced: “AL-HAH-SAN AH-BOO-BAH-CAR”), also known as “Lalas”, comes from the University of Dayton, where he made 61 appearances (60 starts) in three years.
- In addition to being chosen as the 2016 Atlantic 10 Conference Defender of the Year, he made the First Team All-Midwest Region in 2015 and the First Team Atlantic 10 All-Conference his Junior and Senior year.
- Growing up, Abubakar looked up to Brazilian National Team defender Thiago Silva and tried to emulate him on the field.
- Abubakar has previous international experience playing for the Ghana Under-21 National Team.
- In 2016, he won the PDL Championship with the Michigan Bucks, which he describes as his favorite soccer memory.