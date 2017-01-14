Niko Hansen

Fast Facts: Niko Hansen

January 14, 20175:24PM EST
  • Hansen comes from the University of New Mexico, where he made 79 appearances (65 starts) in three years, scoring 28 goals and providing 14 assists.
  • He was born in Randers, Denmark and holds dual citizenship in the United States and Denmark. He also speaks both English and Danish.
  • In 2015, Hansen was named the Most Valuable Player of the TLC Plumbing & Utility Invitational tournament.
  • He likes listening to the Weekend and his favorite movie is Road to El Dorado.
  • Before switching to soccer, Hansen used to be involved in gymnastics.