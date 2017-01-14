Fast Facts: Niko Hansen

- Hansen comes from the University of New Mexico, where he made 79 appearances (65 starts) in three years, scoring 28 goals and providing 14 assists.
- He was born in Randers, Denmark and holds dual citizenship in the United States and Denmark. He also speaks both English and Danish.
- In 2015, Hansen was named the Most Valuable Player of the TLC Plumbing & Utility Invitational tournament.
- He likes listening to the Weekend and his favorite movie is Road to El Dorado.
- Before switching to soccer, Hansen used to be involved in gymnastics.