Crew SC set to play trio of scrimmages in Brazil

Crew SC has made the trip down to Sao Paulo, Brazil for its first preseason camp of 2017. The team arrived this morning and will return on February 9. It’s the first time the Black & Gold have traveled to Brazil for preseason and they have a full schedule ahead of them.

Along with a large emphasis on training, Crew SC will play a trio of closed-door scrimmages against local clubs. The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, January 29 vs. Sao Paulo FC

Friday, February 3 vs. Gremio Osasco

Monday, February 6 vs. Ituano

Coverage of the team’s camp in Brazil can be found on ColumbusCrewSC.com as well as on the club’s various social media platforms.

Opening Match presented by MAPFRE Insurance will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 against the Chicago Fire. The regular-season kicks off at 2 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium. Tickets.