Crew SC announces launch of STM Legacy Club

Columbus Crew SC announced the 2017 launch of the Season Ticket Member Legacy Club, recognizing those dedicated Season Ticket Members that have committed to supporting the club as Members for 15 or more consecutive seasons. The Crew SC Legacy Club honors its members with special benefits throughout the 2017 season.

Crew SC Season Ticket Memberships running from 2003 or earlier will have the ability to invite two additional guests to the 2017 Crew SC Season Kickoff Party. In addition, Legacy Club members will receive special invitations to Crew SC social and family community events.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the club concluded its first preseason camp Sao Paulo, Brazil, this week. The team will be in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 13 – February 15 for the second camp of preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup. More information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 season at MAPFRE Stadium is available at columbuscrewsc.com.