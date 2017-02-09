All three Crew SC matches at #CCC17 to stream online

On Thursday morning, Columbus Crew SC returned from its two-week preseason camp in Sao Paulo, Brazil — the first leg of a three-pronged lead up to the 2017 Major League Soccer regular season. Next up, a three-day camp at SuperKick in Powell will transition the club into its final preseason experience at the Carolina Challenge Cup in Charleston, S.C., before opening the MLS season on March 4 against the Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium, presented by MAPFRE Insurance.

The Carolina Challenge Cup will be supporters' first chance to see the Black & Gold in person or via broadcast since October. All Crew SC matches in the Carolina Challenge Cup — against MLS expansion-side Atlanta United on Feb. 18 (4:30 p.m. ET), against host Charleston Battery on Feb. 22 (5 p.m. ET), and against defending MLS Cup champion, the Seattle Sounders, on Feb. 25 (4:30 p.m. ET) — will be streamed live on ColumbusCrewSC.com.

Crew SC will return to Central Ohio from South Carolina to prepare for the regular-season opening match scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 4 at MAPFRE Stadium. The full Crew SC preseason and regular schedule can be downloaded and synced on iOS and Android devices.