Create your own #CrewSC Valentine's Day #SoccerGrams

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, MLSsoccer.com is bringing back its annual #SoccerGrams — cards inspired by MLS clubs, players, and coaches. Celebrate with the world by making your own Valentines Day card (with Ola Kamara) and sharing them on Twitter and Instagram using #SoccerGrams and #CrewSC, and MLS will single out its favorites over the next few days.

If you need a little inspiration, feel free to use these player cut-outs on your own #SoccerGrams (click for full image, then save as PNG).