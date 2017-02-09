MLS announces kickoff times of matches vs. Canadian opponents

Columbus Crew SC announced the kickoff times for its six Major League Soccer regular-season showdowns against Canadian opponents, finalizing its 2017 regular season calendar. In 2017, Crew SC will host Toronto FC at 8 p.m. ET on April 15 and again at 7:30 p.m. ET on May 10; Crew SC visits the Montreal Impact at 5 p.m. ET on May 13; Columbus visits Toronto FC at 7 p.m. ET on May 26; Montreal visits Columbus at 7:30 p.m. ET on June 24; and Crew SC visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 16.

The entire Crew SC 2017 eCalendar is updated to reflect each match's kickoff time.

Crew SC's 2017 local broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Crew SC is scheduled to play on national television at least two times in 2017. The Black & Gold are set to appear on ESPN (Saturday, September 10 at MAPFRE Stadium against Sporting Kansas City) as well as on UniMas (Saturday, April 1 at home against Orlando City SC).

In January, MLS announced new landmark media agreements in Canada that include a five-year extension with TSN, and a new five-year agreement with TVA Sports that will see the network provide French-language broadcasts in Canada.

These new deals come on the heels of an historic season for MLS in Canada. On TSN, more than 1.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the 2016 MLS Cup between Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders. That broke the Canadian viewership record that had been set a few weeks earlier during the Toronto-Montreal Conference Championship series. Total viewership for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs reached an all-time high in Canada across TSN’s networks in 2016.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the 2017 MLS Preseason continues in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 13 – February 15 for the second camp of preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup. More information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 season at MAPFRE Stadium is available at columbuscrewsc.com.