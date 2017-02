PRO announces officiating assignment for Crew SC's opening match

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) has announced the referee assignments for Weeks 1 of the 2017 MLS season, including Columbus Crew SC's home-opening MLS regular season match at MAPFRE Stadium against the Chicago Fire, presented by MAPFRE Insurance.

Handling the Columbus-Chicago clash will be center official Fotis Bazakos and assistant referees Danny Thornberry and Kevin Klinger. Sorin Stoica is the match's 4th Official.

Here's a list of all MLS officiating assignments for Week 1:

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC

Providence Park (9:30 pm ET; FS1 in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

REF: CHRIS PENSO

AR1: Jeremy Hanson

AR2: Cameron Blanchard

4TH: Baboucarr Jallow

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire

MAPFRE Stadium (2:00 pm ET; MLS LIVE)

REF: FOTIS BAZAKOS

AR1: Danny Thornberry

AR2: Kevin Klinger

4TH: Sorin Stoica

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas

StubHub Center (4:00 pm ET; Univision in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

REF: KEVIN STOTT

AR1: Mike Rottersman

AR2: Craig Lowry

4TH: Alejandro Mariscal

Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC

Rio Tinto Stadium (4:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE in US, TSN in Canada)

REF: ALLEN CHAPMAN

AR1: Peter Manikowski

AR2: Jeffrey Hosking

4TH: Geoff Gamble

Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution

Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6:00 pm ET; MLS LIVE)

REF: JOSE CARLOS RIVERO

AR1: Apolinar Mariscal

AR2: Brian Poeschel

4TH: Younes Marrakchi

D.C. United vs. Sporting Kansas City

RFK Stadium (7:00 pm ET; MLS LIVE)

REF: ROBERT SIBIGA

AR1: Jeff Muschik

AR2: Eric Weisbrod

4TH: Alex Chilowicz

Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders

BBVA Compass Stadium (8:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE)

REF: RICARDO SALAZAR

AR1: Ian Anderson

AR2: Jeffrey Greeson

4TH: Nima Saghafi

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact

Avaya Stadium (10:00 pm ET; MLS LIVE in US, TVA Sports in Canada)

REF: BALDOMERO TOLEDO

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Gianni Facchini

4TH: Daniel Radford

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC

Orlando City Stadium (5:00 pm ET; ESPN in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

REF: JAIR MARRUFO

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Kyle Atkins

4TH: Marcos DeOliveira

Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Bobby Dodd Stadium (7:00 pm ET; FS1 in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

REF: MARK GEIGER

AR1: CJ Morgante

AR2: Matthew Nelson

4TH: Ted Unkel

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia Union

BC Place (9:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE in US, TSN in Canada)

REF: ALAN KELLY

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Jason White

4TH: Dave Gantar