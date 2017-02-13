FAST FACTS: Artur

Artur (pronounced: are-TOUR) comes from Sao Paulo FC, one of only five clubs in Brazil to have never been relegated and the most successful Brazilian team at the international level with 12 titles.

He is not the only Brazilian currently in MLS to have played for Sao Paulo FC, as both Kaka and Juninho spent some time with the Tricolor.

Artur has won the Copa Brasil – Brazil’s Domestic Cup – and the Copa Libertadores – South America’s premier Continental Cup – with Sao Paulo FC at the U-19 level.