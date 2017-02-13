FAST FACTS: Artur

- Artur (pronounced: are-TOUR) comes from Sao Paulo FC, one of only five clubs in Brazil to have never been relegated and the most successful Brazilian team at the international level with 12 titles.
- He is not the only Brazilian currently in MLS to have played for Sao Paulo FC, as both Kaka and Juninho spent some time with the Tricolor.
- Artur has won the Copa Brasil – Brazil’s Domestic Cup – and the Copa Libertadores – South America’s premier Continental Cup – with Sao Paulo FC at the U-19 level.
- Growing up, Artur admired former Brazil National Team player Ronaldinho, as well as former France National Team player Zinedine Zidane.