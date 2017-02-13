Artur and gregg signing

FAST FACTS: Artur

February 13, 20179:29AM EST
Crew SC CommunicationsColumbusCrewSC.com

  • Artur (pronounced: are-TOUR) comes from Sao Paulo FC, one of only five clubs in Brazil to have never been relegated and the most successful Brazilian team at the international level with 12 titles. 
  • He is not the only Brazilian currently in MLS to have played for Sao Paulo FC, as both Kaka and Juninho spent some time with the Tricolor.
  • Artur has won the Copa Brasil – Brazil’s Domestic Cup – and the Copa Libertadores – South America’s premier Continental Cup – with Sao Paulo FC at the U-19 level.
  • Growing up, Artur admired former Brazil National Team player Ronaldinho, as well as former France National Team player Zinedine Zidane. 