Soundbyte: Gregg Berhalter on acquiring Artur

Columbus Crew SC announced that the club has acquired Brazilian 20-year-old midfielder Artur de Lima Junior, better known as Artur, on a season-long loan from Sao Paulo FC of Brazil’s First Division. The Brazilian midfielder is a product of the Sao Paulo FC Academy and was recently promoted to the Tricolor’s First Team, making four appearances (three starts) during the 2016 season. During his time with the club’s Under-20 Team, Artur won the Copa Brasil – Brazil’s Domestic Cup – twice (2015, 2016), and the Copa Libertadores – South America’s Continental Cup – once (2016).