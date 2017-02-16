Crew SC recognizes front office promotions, Club awards

In acknowledgement of exemplary achievement and in recognition of the club's 2016 efforts as an organization, Columbus Crew SC announced the promotions of several members of the club's front office as well as the receipt of several club awards.

The 2016 MLS season at MAPFRE Stadium set new records in single-season attendance and sellouts in a single season.

Overall, seven members of the club's front office staff have received promotions. In addition, Crew SC was honored with one 2016 Major League Soccer Club and Executive Award, four MLS Sales awards as well as eight 2016 Columbus American Marketing Association awards.

Front office promotions included (in alphabetical order) Nick Abdelahad - Senior Account Executive; Alex Couch - Senior Membership Specialist; Katie Honigford - Senior Group Sales Account Executive; Ben Jackson - EAS Training Center Head Groundskeeper; Thomas O'Farrell - Senior Account Executive; Erin Ryan - Director of Finance; and Eric Sinicki - Senior Graphic Designer.

At the annual Major League Soccer Club and Executive Awards held before last month's MLS SuperDraft in Los Angeles, Crew SC Director of Team Operations Zach Crusse was named 2016's Team Administrator of the Year presented by Sportscorp Travel. Also at the MLS Club and Executive Awards, Crew SC's Ticket Sales and Service Department saw Honigford (Group Sales Bronze Level), John Rosen (Membership Sales All-Rookie) and Nick White (Group Sales MLS Silver Level) honored. The entire Crew SC Group Sales Department was recognized as having reached the President's Club. A full list of the honors is below:

Ticket Sales and Service Department Awards

John Rosen - Membership Sales MLS all rookie

Katie Honigford - Group Sales MLS Bronze Level

Nick White - Group Sales MLS Silver Level

Group Sales Department - President's Club

MLS 2016 Club and Executive Awards

Zach Crusse - Team Administrator of the Year presented by Sportscorp Travel

Last week's 2016 Columbus American Marketing Association's annual Achievement in Marketing Awards, Crew SC earned a total of five Overall Division and four Category honors — including recognitions for the club's MAPFRE Stadium banners, the 2016 Club & City Season Ticket Membership campaign, Matchday+ digital video production, a direct-mail campaign, email marketing and web, mobile and interactive campaigns. A full list of the honors is below:

Overall Division Winners:

Graphic Design Division – Gold Award – MAPFRE Stadium Banners

MAPFRE Stadium Banners Graphic Design Division – Gold Award – Club & City Campaign

– Club & City Campaign Web, Mobile & Interactive Division – Gold Award – Club & City Season Ticket Memberships Website

– Club & City Season Ticket Memberships Website Online Marketing Division – Gold Award – Match Email Reminders

– Match Email Reminders Public Relations & Publishing Division – Silver Award – Matchday+ Videos

Category Winners: