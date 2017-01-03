Fast Facts: Jonathan Mensah

NEWS | BIO | PHOTOS | BY THE NUMBERS
- Mensah (pronounced “Men-SAH”) has participated in five major international tournaments at the senior level: 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.
- He joined the professional ranks as an 18-year old and during his nine-year career, he has made 127 appearances at the club level.
- As a youth player with the Under-20 Team, Mensah represented Ghana at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2009 African Youth Championship, helping the Black Stars win both tournaments.
2017: Crew SC Season Ticket Memberships available now
- In 2013, he launched his own charity foundation, Jonathan Mensah Foundation, which is aimed at providing donations and funding to under-privileged institutions and orphanages across Ghana.
- Mensah has participated in four different domestic cup tournaments: Ghana’s MTN8, France’s Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France, and Russia’s Russian Cup.