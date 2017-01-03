By the Numbers: Jonathan Mensah

Crew SC announced the acquisition of Designated Player Jonathan Mensah today. Get to know the 26-year-old Ghanaian defender better by taking a quick look at his career by the numbers…

2

Mensah becomes Crew SC’s second Designated Player on its current roster. He has experience playing for the Ghanaian National Team in two FIFA World Cups (2010, 2014). Finally, Mensah joins Harrison Afful as Columbus’ second Ghanaian player on the current roster.

4

The centerback has represented clubs based in four different countries — Russia (Anzhi Mackhachkala), France (FC Evian), Spain (Granada CF) and Ghana (Free State Stars).

8

Mensah began his professional career with his debut for the Free State Stars coming on August 30, 2008. He has since garnered eight years of pro experience.

19

His most recent club was Anzhi Mackhachkala in Russia’s topflight, the Russian Football Premier League. Mensah made 19 appearances (16 starts) for the Russian side.

51

In less than seven years, Mensah has earned 51 senior National Team caps for Ghana. His debut came on March 3, 2010 in an international friendly with Bosnia-Herzegovina. Since then, he has played an integral role for the Black Stars next to teammate and fellow defender Harrison Afful.

