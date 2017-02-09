Crew SC acquires Brazilian midfielder Artur on loan

COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew SC today announced that the club has acquired Brazilian 20-year-old midfielder Artur de Lima Junior, better known as Artur (pronounced: are-TOUR), on a season-long loan from Sao Paulo FC of Brazil’s First Division. He will officially be added to the Black & Gold roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot on Crew SC’s roster.

The Brazilian midfielder comes from the Sao Paulo FC Academy where he was recently promoted to the Tricolor’s First Team, making four appearances (three starts) during the 2016 season. During his time with the club’s Under-20 Team, Artur won the Copa Libertadores – South America’s Continental Cup – in 2016, the Copa do Brasil – Brazil’s Domestic Cup – in 2015 and 2016, and the Campeonato Paulista – the Sao Paulo State Tournament – in 2016.

“Artur is a young, dynamic player who was a key contributor to a Sao Paulo FC program that is one of the most decorated in South America, winning trophies at the state, national and confederation level,” said Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. “We are looking forward his transition to Major League Soccer and expect him to be able to contribute on the field immediately.”

Artur also won the Copa RS with Sao Paulo FC in 2015, the official Brazilian national tournament for U-20 teams. Prior to his time with the Tricolor, Artur was with Esporte Clube Bahia’s U-19 side, a club he joined at the age of 16. There, Artur won the U-17 Metropolitan Cup and the U-18 Bahia Championship in 2014.

“I’m very excited to go to Columbus,” said Artur. “I want to go and become a champion because I like winning, but more than anything I want to help all of my teammates.”

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the club will be in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 13 – February 15 for the second camp of its 2017 preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup.

The 2017 Major League Soccer opens on March 4 against the Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium, presented by MAPFRE Insurance. The full Crew SC preseason and regular schedule can be downloaded and synced on iOS and Android devices.

TRANSACTION

Name: Artur de Lima Junior (are-TOUR)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 154

Born: March 11, 1996 in Brumado, Bahia, Brazil

Hometown: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Citizenship: Brazil

Acquired: Acquired by Crew SC on loan from Sao Paulo FC for the duration of the 2017 Major League Soccer season on February 13, 2017. He will occupy an international roster slot on Crew SC’s roster.

Previous Experience: Sao Paulo FC (2015-2016)