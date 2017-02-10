MLSsoccer.com: Crew SC, #CCC17 land atop '2017 MLS Bucket List'

MLSsoccer.com Senior Editor Andrew Wiebe published his 2017 MLS Bucket List earlier this week, listing out the league's hottest tickets and must-see events. Atop his list, with just a week to spare before kicking off, was the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup in Charleston, S.C. — which Crew SC will play in and stream on www.ColumbusCrewSC.com.

It won’t just be a soccer vacation, either, which ought to help you sell the less-MLS inclined on a spur-of-the-moment trip. Charleston serves up the perfect mix of soccer and culture. It’s a vibrant college town with a heaping helping of historical Southern charm (and mouth-watering, lowcountry cuisine) that also happens to boast an absolute gem in MUSC Health Stadium, where you’ll see alligator warning signs and wander through the Three Lions Club, a beautiful pub that doubles as a soccer museum full of one-of-a-kind memorabilia. This year, the Battery will welcome Columbus Crew SC, Atlanta United and the Seattle Sounders to Daniel Island. That means you’ll get first-hand, intimate looks at the defending MLS Cup champions, an MLS expansion side already making headlines for their big-money moves and unbridled ambition and a Crew SC team that prides itself on entertaining, possession-based soccer. That’s about as good as MLS preseason gets.

Check out Wiebe's full list here.